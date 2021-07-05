From Dear Zindagi to Zootopia: 5 movies, shows to watch today on Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to start the week on a happy note

Well, Monday is right here and who feels good on a MONDAY? The start of the week always seems to be depression and sometimes, you’re not in the mood to watch the best films. Well, there is definitely nothing wrong with this. Here is a list of some amazing films that can lift your spirits, you need to finish the whole week. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan asks Alia Bhatt to sign him for her next production; says 'will come in time for the shoot and be very professional'

Byron Howard and Rich Moore's animated film Zootopia is a story of a young bunny who wants to be a top police officer in the jungle. The movie teaches some core values and will keep you entertained thoroughly. Also Read - Happy birthday, Bharti Singh: 5 times the queen of comedy made us go ROFL – watch videos

Dear Zindagi - Netflix

A slice-of-life tale is directed by and stars and together. The film feels like a breath of fresh air and inspires everyone. The movie teaches us to make mistakes and many of us will relate to Alia's character.

Queen - Youtube

's film Queen is a story about a 24-year-old woman named Rani who is just like any middle-class girl. But then she finds herself in a difficult situation and uses it to empower herself. The film will leave you inspired in every way.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs - Amazon Prime Video

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's film stars , Anna Faris, Bruce Campbell, James Caan, Bobb'e J. Thompson, Andy Samberg, Mr. T, Benjamin Bratt, , Al Roker, Lauren Graham, and Will Forte in pivotal roles. The film showcases a good love story, a bond between father-son, and several moments that will touch your heart.

Frozen - Hotstar

Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee's film Frozen is an animated movie that beautifully showcases the bond between two royal sisters.