Are you a K-drama fan? Do you love watching Korean drama series? Well, we have curated a list of Hindi dubbed Korean dramas that you can watch today on various OTT platforms.

DESCENDANTS OF THE SUN – ZEE5

This is an action-packed romantic series that features Song Hye-kyo and Song Joon-ki in main roles. The story of this series is about a young doctor and a soldier of the South Korean Special Forces unit and fall in love. But they part ways due to their respective fields of work but life gives them another chance to fall in love.

THE KING: ETERNAL MONARCH- NETFLIX

This show is a fantasy drama that features Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun, Woo Do-hwan, and Kim Kyung-nam in significant roles. The story is about a modern-day king who accidentally crosses the magical door and enters a parallel world. In the new world, the king meets a fierce cop and gets on a romantic journey with her.

THE SECRET TERRIUS – ZEE5

This sci-fi drama is about a woman who loses her husband and gets to know that he was part of a huge conspiracy. She then joins hands with her neighbor who is a NIS agent and gets on a mission.

PINOCCHIO – MX PLAYER

Starring Lee Jong-suk, Park Shin-hye, Kim Young-kwang and Lee Yu-bi in lead roles, the story of this series is about a young boy and a girl who are in love. The two become news reporters for various reasons.

BOYS OVER FLOWERS – ZEE5

This show is a remake of a Japanese drama inspired by manga. This romantic comedy-drama is about a poor girl who meets a group of four rich boys.