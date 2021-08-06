From Dial 100 to Navarasa: Watch these 5 new movies and shows releasing today on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more for a power-packed weekend

Like every week, we bring to you the new list to binge-watch today. Here is a list of new movies and shows releasing on August 6 that you can watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Also Read - Dial 100 movie review: Manoj Bajpayee and Neena Gupta's ZEE5 thriller dials in the suspense almost to a 100°, almost

DIAL 100 – ZEE5

Directed by Rensil D’silva, Dial 100 features Manoj Bajpayee, , and . The movie shows how one call can change life upside down.

VIVO – NETFLIX

This animated musical adventure follows Vivo, a musically gifted kinkajou as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to deliver a song to his owner’s long-lost love.

A BIG LITTLE MURDER – NETFLIX

This documentary is based on a true event that will shed light on India’s first school murder of a seven-year-old. The body of the child was discovered in the washroom in 2017 that left the entire nation shocked.

CRUEL SUMMERS S1 – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

This 10-episode series is about a girl who goes missing and this mystery thriller will leave you stunned.

NAVARASA – NETFLIX

This Tamil film Navarasa is a nine-film anthology that features , , Parvathy Thiruvothu, and , among others. Navarasa will take you on the journey of various emotions including compassion, love, anger, courage, peace, laughter, fear, and more.