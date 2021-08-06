From Dial 100 to Navarasa: Watch these 5 new movies and shows releasing today on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more for a power-packed weekend

Like every week, we bring to you the new list to binge-watch today. Here is a list of new movies and shows releasing on August 6 that you can watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Also Read - Dial 100 movie review: Manoj Bajpayee and Neena Gupta's ZEE5 thriller dials in the suspense almost to a 100°, almost
DIAL 100 – ZEE5
Directed by Rensil D’silva, Dial 100 features Manoj Bajpayee, Sakshi Tanwar, and Neena Gupta. The movie shows how one call can change life upside down.
VIVO – NETFLIX
This animated musical adventure follows Vivo, a musically gifted kinkajou as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to deliver a song to his owner’s long-lost love.
A BIG LITTLE MURDER – NETFLIX
This documentary is based on a true event that will shed light on India’s first school murder of a seven-year-old. The body of the child was discovered in the washroom in 2017 that left the entire nation shocked.
CRUEL SUMMERS S1 – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
This 10-episode series is about a girl who goes missing and this mystery thriller will leave you stunned.
NAVARASA – NETFLIX
This Tamil film Navarasa is a nine-film anthology that features Prakash Raj, Vijay Sethupathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Suriya, among others. Navarasa will take you on the journey of various emotions including compassion, love, anger, courage, peace, laughter, fear, and more.
