From Drishyam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Swadesh : 7 bollywood remakes of South films to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & more

Well, you will agree that South films strike a perfect chord with the viewers and keeps us hooked to their storyline. These masterpiece blockbuster films also inspire Bollywood and entertain everyone thoroughly. Well, there have been several Bollywood movies that have been inspired by South films and became superhit just like the original. Here is a list of Bollywood remakes of South Indian movies that are a must-watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hostar, and more. Also Read - Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan – Bollywood wives who dealt with scandals of their husbands' alleged extramarital affairs

Swades - Netflix Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Akshay Kumar takes the Master route for Bell Bottom, Dhanush's The Gray Man shoot winds up in France and more

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt - Unusual superstitions of top Bollywood stars that will surprise you

This film is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and stars Shahrukh Khan in lea dole. Did you know, the film was an adaptation of Shivaram Karanth’s novel Chigurida Kanasu?

Wanted - ZEE5

Salman Khan's superhit film Wanted received appreciation from viewers and critics. This film was directed by choreographer Prabhu Deva. The film was a remake of the Telugu movie Pokiri starring Mahesh Babu, Ileana D’Cruz, Prakash Raj, and Nassar in pivotal roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa - Youtube

Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan in lead roles. Did you know, this film is an official remake of the Malayalam movie, 1993’s Manichitrathazhu which had Mohanlal and Shobana in lead roles.

Drishyam - Disney + Hotstar

This film is originally a Malayalam movie starring Superstar Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, Siddique, and Kalabhavan Shajon in the pivotal role. This movie will keep you at the edge of your seat right from the start till the end. After the huge success of this film, it was later remade into other languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Recently, the second installment of the Malayalam flick was released and fans could not keep calm.

Rowdy Rathore - Netflix

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha essay lead roles in this film which is directed by Prabhu Deva. This film is a remake of the Telugu movie Vikramarkudu which was released in 2006.

Hera Pheri - Amazon Prime Video

Priyadarshan’s cult comedy film Hera Pheri is one of the best films to date that will turn your boring day into an exciting one. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty in lead roles. After several years also the films manage to entertain everyone. This film is a remake of Ramji Rao Speaking, a Malayalam film that was released in 1989.

Housefull - Youtube

Houseful franchise makes for a good watch that too in the mid-week and will surely wipe off your stress with their perfect comic timing. The Sajid Khan directorial was loosely based on Kamal Hassan and Prabhu Deva’s movie Kaathala Kaathala.