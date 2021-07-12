From Gladiator to Mughal-E-Azam: Best period dramas to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

Audiences love to watch period drama films and filmmakers often add a slice of fiction to their stories. Such films are often made with big budgets and have a larger-than-life story that makes them different. Here is a list of best-period drama films to watch on OTT platforms. Also Read - Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu REACTS to Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's 'Aditi Rao Hydari would have been perfect' comment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Jim Sarbh in prominent roles. The movie showcases the history of Chittor wherein the Sultan of Hindustan – Allaudin Khilji gets obsessed with the beauty of Queen Padmavati and attacks the Rajputana kingdom.
GLADIATOR – NETFLIX
This is one of the best historical movies of all time that stars Russell Crowe in the lead role. The story is about a Roman general sold into slavery who loses his near and dear ones as they get killed. The movie showcases the journey of Maximus who plans to kill those who killed his family. The movie also stars Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, and Oliver Reed.
MUGHAL-E-AZAM – DISNEY+HOSTAR
Well, everyone has seen this movie to understand the beauty of cinema. The film is directed by K. Asif and stars Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Durga Khote, Johnny Walker, Ajit Khan, Murad, and others in pivotal roles. The movie has always managed to fascinate everyone with its charm. The storyline is about Salim, an emperor’s son who falls in love with a courtesan named Anarkali and wants to marry her. But his father Emperor Akbar is against it and plans to separate them.
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE – YOUTUBE
The storyline of this film will touch your heart. The movie star Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes, and Geoffrey Rush in main roles. The story of the film is about William Shakespeare who is looking for a muse to write a play. He meets Viola and is the true inspiration behind his most famous plays.
MARIE ANTOINETTE - AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
This historical drama is written and directed by Sofia Coppola. The story is based on the life of Queen Marie Antoinette in the years leading up to the French Revolution.
