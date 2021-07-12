From Gladiator to Mughal-E-Azam: Best period dramas to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

Audiences love to watch period drama films and filmmakers often add a slice of fiction to their stories. Such films are often made with big budgets and have a larger-than-life story that makes them different. Here is a list of best-period drama films to watch on OTT platforms. Also Read - Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu REACTS to Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's 'Aditi Rao Hydari would have been perfect' comment

’s magnum opus Padmaavat stars , , , , and Jim Sarbh in prominent roles. The movie showcases the history of Chittor wherein the Sultan of Hindustan – Allaudin Khilji gets obsessed with the beauty of Queen and attacks the Rajputana kingdom.

GLADIATOR – NETFLIX

This is one of the best historical movies of all time that stars in the lead role. The story is about a Roman general sold into slavery who loses his near and dear ones as they get killed. The movie showcases the journey of Maximus who plans to kill those who killed his family. The movie also stars Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, and Oliver Reed.

MUGHAL-E-AZAM – DISNEY+HOSTAR

Well, everyone has seen this movie to understand the beauty of cinema. The film is directed by K. Asif and stars , , , Durga Khote, Johnny Walker, Ajit Khan, Murad, and others in pivotal roles. The movie has always managed to fascinate everyone with its charm. The storyline is about Salim, an emperor’s son who falls in love with a courtesan named Anarkali and wants to marry her. But his father Emperor Akbar is against it and plans to separate them.

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE – YOUTUBE

The storyline of this film will touch your heart. The movie star , Joseph Fiennes, and in main roles. The story of the film is about who is looking for a muse to write a play. He meets Viola and is the true inspiration behind his most famous plays.

MARIE ANTOINETTE - AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

This historical drama is written and directed by . The story is based on the life of Queen Marie Antoinette in the years leading up to the French Revolution.