From Haseen Dilruba, Toofan to Hungama 2: Brand new movies, shows to look forward to on OTT and theatres in July

Well, June is about to end and we have a long list of brand new shows, movies, and series waiting for us in July 2021. Yes, here is a big treat for everyone as we have some promising titles releasing on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5, Disney + Hotstar and more, that will surely keep you entertained throughout July. Take a look at the list of the shows, movies to watch in July 2021.

Marathi web series Samantar 2 will release on July 1. The story is based on a novel by Suhas Shirvalkar by the same name. The story is about a man who feels he is cursed with ill fate.

Haseen Dillruba - Netflix

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s Haseen Dillruba will release on July 2. This is a murder mystery thriller that has kept audiences hooked to its trailer. ’s directorial is about murder, marriage, lust, and much more.

The Tomorrow War - Amazon Prime Video

The Tomorrow War is a science fiction film that will release on July 2. This film is directed by Chris McKay that stars Edwin Hodge, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and Ryan Keira Armstrong in pivotal roles. The sci-fi action film is about mankind losing the war to a species of aliens.

Collar Bomb - Disney+Hotstar

The film stars and in lead roles. The story of the film is about a suicide bomber. This film will release on July 9.

State of Siege: Temple Attack - Zee5

The series 'State of Siege: Temple Attack' will premiere on July 9 on Zee5 which is inspired by true events. Akshaye Khanna will play the lead role in this story.

14 Phere - ZEE5

Vikrant Massey and 's fun film 14 Phere has been directed by Devanshu Singh, written by Manoj Kalwani. It will release on July 9.

Toofan - Amazon Prime Video

Farhan Akhtar's Toofan is releasing on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about a street boxer who becomes a champion.

2 - Disney+Hotstar

The comedy film Hungama 2 will release on July 23 and it stars Paresh Rawal, , Meezaan Jaffrey, , , , and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles.

Feels Like Ishq - Netflix

Directed by Tahira Kashyap, Feels Like Ishq stars , , Tanya Maniktala, Rohit Saraf, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, , Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, and Skand Thakur in pivotal roles. It will stream on July 23.