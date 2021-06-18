From Jagame Thandhiram to Cold Case and Malik: 7 Tamil and Malayam films coming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar that you can watch

Dhanush’s Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram is set to release on Netflix on June 18, Friday. Due to COVID-19, several films are releasing on the OTT platform. Here is a list of Tamil and Malayalam films that will release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar. Take a look. Also Read - What to watch today on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Voot and Netflix: Black Summer, True Romance, Zootopia and more

Jagame Thandhiram - Netflix Also Read - What to watch today on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+: Silver Skates, Loki Episode 2, Dolemite is my Name, Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota and more

Also Read - Top 5 Imtiaz Ali films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, and more

Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi's film Jagame Thandhiram will release on June 18 on Netflix. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and stars James Cosmo, Joju George, and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

Sumo - Amazon Prime video

Actor Shiva and Priya Anand’s upcoming comedy film Sumo will reportedly release on Amazon Prime Video. The film is directed by S. P. Hosimin and the storyline of the movie revolves around Yoshinori Tashiro, a Japanese sumo wrestler.

Tughlaq Durbar - Disney + Hotstar

Vijay Sethupathi’s political comedy-drama Tughlaq Durbar stars Manjima Mohan, Raashi Khanna, Karunakaran, and Samyuktha in pivotal roles. The official date of its release is yet to be announced.

Netrikann - Disney + Hotstar

This film stars Nayanthara in the lead role and is said to be the remake of the Korean film Blind. Reportedly, the film will release on Disney + Hotstar in July.

Malik - Amazon Prime Video

Fahadh Faasil’s Malik film is produced by Anto Joseph. Initially, the film was scheduled to hit the theatres, but the makers had to cancel it due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video.

Cold Case - Amazon Prime video

Prithviraj’s investigative thriller is produced by Anto Joseph. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Churuli - Amazon Prime Video

Churuli stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Fort and Joju George in lead roles. The makers have not announced the release date of this film.