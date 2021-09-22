Here is a list of brilliant fantasy shows that you will not take your eyes away from the screen. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Vincenzo's Jeon Yeo-been turns 33, Dexter New Blood trailer unleashed the 'dark passenger', Army of Thieves teaser spells heist ecstasy

The Boys – Amazon Prime Video Also Read - From 14 Phere to Hostel Daze season 2: 8 new movies and shows to watch today on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and more

This show is based on the comic with the same name by Garth Ennies and Darick Robertson. The Boys is a dark comedy sci-fi show that revolves around a world where the world needs to be saved from superheroes. In this show, the superheroes perform heroic publicity stunts and make money. Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, and Nathan Mitchell are seen in prominent roles. Also Read - Liked Sarpatta Parambarai? Here are 5 best South sport drama films to watch today on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 & Disney+ Hotstar and more

Cursed - Netflix

This show revolves around the life of a young female named Nimue who is said to be cursed by her villagers. After her mother's death by Paladins, Nimue has to deliver the legendary Sword of Power to Merlin.

Mandalorian – Disney + Hotstar

The Mandalorian is an American space Western television series that is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise. The story is about Pedro Pascalm, a nameless shielded bounty hunter and alone gunfighter along with Baby Yoda, a cutie pie.

Lucifer – Netflix

This show gives you a glimpse into the life of Satan. The storyline of Lucifer is about the Lord of Hell named Lucifer who decides to leave his home and experience the human world.

Supernatural– Amazon Prime Video

This fantasy and horror series is about two brothers who try their level best to hunt the supernatural and follow their father’s footsteps.