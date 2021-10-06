Here is a list of the best Indian horror shows that you should not miss at any chance. Also Read - Bigg Boss: Paras Chhabra-Akanksha Puri, Priyank Sharma-Divya Agarwal and more couples who broke up because of closeness with other contestants on the show
Typewriter - Netflix Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebs who claimed about being boycotted by the film industry
This horror drama web TV series is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and stars Purab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh, Jisshu Sengupta, and Sameer Kochhar in the lead roles. The series is about a haunted house and a book that captures the imagination of a group of ghost hunters. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Farhan Akhtar to direct Don 3, Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy rumours, Dia Mirza blessed with a baby boy and more
Parchhayee: Ghost stories by Ruskin Bond - ZEE5
This series will get bone-chilling horror tales to life.
Shockers - Disney+ Hotstar
The series stars Dia Mirza, Kalki Koechlin, Amit Sadh and Prateik Babbar among others. The series showcases the dark side of human obsession and fear.
Ghoul - ZEE5
The series stars Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul in prominent roles. The dystopian political drama is about the interrogation of a dreaded terrorist Ali Saeed in a secret government internment camp that ignites horrifying and supernatural events in the aftermath.
Bhram - ZEE5
This horror-thriller is about the protagonist who suffers from PTSD and traverses all kinds of extremes.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.