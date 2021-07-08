From Prisoners to Shutter Island: 5 MIND-BENDING murder mystery movies to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Well, who does not like suspense, thrill murder mystery movies? Intense chase sequences and murder mystery genre is one of the hidden gems that everybody loves to watch. Here is a list of murder mystery movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more that you must watch. Also Read - From Dear Zindagi to Zootopia: 5 movies, shows to watch today on Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to start the week on a happy note

SE7EN – NETFLIX

In this movie, and essay the role of detective. The storyline of the film will keep you hooked till the end. Directed by David Fincher, this crime film is about detectives who track down a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as a motif in his murders.

PRISONERS – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, , and in pivotal roles. The film is about the desperation of a father who’s searching for his missing daughter.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

This film is based on Agatha Christie’s eponymous novel which talks about the infamous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot. The storyline of the film is about a world-renowned detective who investigates a murder on the luxury Orient Express train service in the 1930s.

SHUTTER ISLAND – NETFLIX

Shutter Island stars Leonardo DiCaprio, , and in lead roles. The storyline of the film is about Deputy U.S. Marshal Edward Teddy Daniels who investigates a psychiatric facility on Shutter Island after one of the patients goes missing.

THE FUGITIVE – YOUTUBE

The classic film, The Fugitive is all about the case of misframing for murder and the chase of a fugitive. The story is about Dr. Kimble who gets falsely charged for his wife’s murder, who then flees from jail and tries to find the truth.