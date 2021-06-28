From Ray to Unpaused: 5 best anthology movies and shows to stream today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more

If Netflix’s newly released anthology series, Ray has kept you hooked to your seats, then here is a list of anthology films and series you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and more B-Town couples we want to see get married in 2021 – view pics
This series has been directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap. The series includes four shorts into an anthology production that showcases contemporary relationships from the female's perspective.
Dus Kahaniyaan - Amazon Prime Video
Sanjay Gupta, Apoorva Lakhia, Meghna Gulzar, Rohit Roy, Hansal Mehta, and Jasmeet Dhodhi directed the anthology film Dus Kahaniyaan in 2007. The short films talk about infidelity, companionship, lust, and much more. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Nana Patekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Dia Mirza, Mandira Bedi and more in elad roles.
True Detective - Disney+Hostar
One of the finest crime anthology series that will keep you hooked to the screens. Each season of this show includes a self-contained narrative that has several unexpected mysteries that unfolds. The series includes actors such as Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Scoot McNairy, and Ray Fisher in pivotal roles.
Ray - Netflix
The series is directed by Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala, and Abhishek Chaubey and features Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Kay Kay Menon in key roles. The anthology contains four stories that are inspired by the works of renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray.
Unpaused - Amazon Prime Video
Raj & DK, Nitya Mehra, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Avinash Arun directed this anthology film which stars Gulshan Devaiah, Sumeet Vyas, Saiyami Kher, Richa Chaddha, and others in lead roles. The story revolves around the lives of people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
