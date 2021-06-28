From Ray to Unpaused: 5 best anthology movies and shows to stream today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more

If Netflix’s newly released anthology series, Ray has kept you hooked to your seats, then here is a list of anthology films and series you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and more B-Town couples we want to see get married in 2021 – view pics

This series has been directed by , , , and . The series includes four shorts into an anthology production that showcases contemporary relationships from the female's perspective.

Dus Kahaniyaan - Amazon Prime Video

Sanjay Gupta, , , Rohit Roy, , and Jasmeet Dhodhi directed the anthology film Dus Kahaniyaan in 2007. The short films talk about infidelity, companionship, lust, and much more. The film stars , , , , Manoj Bajpayee, , and more in elad roles.

True Detective - Disney+Hostar

One of the finest crime anthology series that will keep you hooked to the screens. Each season of this show includes a self-contained narrative that has several unexpected mysteries that unfolds. The series includes actors such as Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Scoot McNairy, and Ray Fisher in pivotal roles.

Ray - Netflix

The series is directed by , Vasan Bala, and Abhishek Chaubey and features Manoj Bajpayee, , , and in key roles. The anthology contains four stories that are inspired by the works of renowned filmmaker .

Unpaused - Amazon Prime Video

Raj & DK, Nitya Mehra, Nikkhil Advani, , and Avinash Arun directed this anthology film which stars , Sumeet Vyas, , Richa Chaddha, and others in lead roles. The story revolves around the lives of people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.