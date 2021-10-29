Here is a list of some interesting spy shows and movies to watch today on ZEE5 and satisfy your inner detective. Also Read - Brothers actor Jackie Shroff's next movie Chehere a remake of the Oscar winning movie The Artist?

SATYANWESHI BYOMKESH

Directed by Saytantan Ghoshal, the crime story stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay in the lead role. The movie is based on the original novel Magna Mainak by author . The storyline of the movie revolves around the death investigation of Hena Mallick.

LALBAZAAR

Starring Gaurav Chakrabarty, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, , Sauraseni Maitra, , and Ronjini Chakraborty, the show brings several criminal cases that the police department investigates.

STATE OF SIEGE: 26/11

This series is based on the true terror attacks of 2008 in Mumbai. This series will narrate to you the untold stories of people who suffered and lost their loved ones in the process. The series will also showcase the life of commandoes and their sacrifices.

THE CHARGESHEET: INNOCENT OR GUILTY

This series is a scandalous murder mystery of an athlete Shiraz Malik. The entire team of CBI tries their level best to find the truth behind the murder.

KARKAT ROGUE

This medical thriller story is based on the novel Karkat Kranti by author Indranil Sanyal. The story of this series is about Dr. Beas Banerjee who stumbles upon an illegal racket run by another doctor.