From State of Siege: Temple Attack to Collar Bomb: Movies and shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, and more to stay entertained this weekend

Well, the weekend is just around the corner, and have you made space in your binge-watch list? We have overflowing new movies and shows that will keep you hooked throughout the weekend. Here is a list of news released on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, to watch.

COLLAR BOMB – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

The most anticipated release this week is Jimmy Sheirgill's starrer crime thriller movie Collar Bomb. The storyline of the film is about a renowned officer Manoj Hesi who is forced to commit crimes before a suicide bomber blows up a school. Directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, the movie also stars and in lead roles.

ATYPICAL SEASON 4 – NETFLIX

Atypical is back with its fourth season and audience cannot keep calm. The show is about a 19-year-old teenager, Sam on the autism spectrum as he searches for love.

LUXE LISTINGS SYDNEY S1 – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The show is set in Sydney and is about three real estate agents who show properties as they walk their way towards a successful deal. This reality show will keep you entertained till the end.

STATE OF SIEGE: TEMPLE ATTACK – ZEE5

The sequel to the State Of Siege: 26/11 is here. Directed by Ken Gosh, this movie is based on the 2002 terrorist attack on Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. The movie also stars Vivek Dahiya, , Manjari Fadnnis, and .

BIOHACKERS SEASON 2 – NETFLIX

Have you seen the first season of Biohackers which ended on a cliffhanger? Well, here is the second season of the show which will give you sleepless nights for days or maybe weeks. This German sci-fi thriller is about a medical student, Mia Akerlund who enters a top German university post her mysterious kidnapping to uncover the conspiracy linked to a family tragedy.