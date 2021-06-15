From The Family Man 3, Asur 2, Little Things 4: New seasons of 8 Indian web series to look forward to

Audiences are waiting for the new seasons of several popular web series to release on the OTT platforms. Right from The Family Man 3, Special OPS to Asur 2, here is a list of highly anticipated web shows the new seasons of which are most awaited. Also Read - Maharani web series review: Huma Qureshi is sensational in this intriguing game of political chess

Manoj Bajpayee's thriller crime drama web show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. After fighting with miscreants from Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the first two seasons, Srikant is all set to save his country from the Chinese now. Audiences are eagerly waiting to know answers to their questions that have been left unanswered in the second season.

Asur 2 - VOOT

's Asur 2 is a thriller web series. In the first season, we saw how Dhananjay (Arshad Warsi) and Nikhil (Barun Sobti) are trying to find the psychopath killer. The season ends wherein they get a hint that an officer from their team Rasool, who is working closely with them is said to be the real mastermind behind all the killings.

Undekhi 2 - SonyLIV

Sidharth Sengupta's creation Undekhi is based on true events. The storyline depicts the aspects of the society - influential people that can get away from anything and the other is the oppressed people. The season ends with DSP Barun Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya), trying to escape with Teji (Anchal Singh) who is the key witness of a murder.

Special OPS - Disney Plus Hotstar

's Special OPS stars in the lead role. The storyline of this web series revolves around tracking down who is the mastermind of the terror attacks that took place in India.

Maharani 2 - SonyLIV

Subhash Kapoor tries to showcase the game of power and politics but with a twist. The series stars , Sohum Shah, , Kani Kusruti, and in pivotal roles. The story of this series is inspired by what happened in Bihar in the 1990s.

Panchayat 2 - Amazon Prime Video

The storyline of the series is about a city boy who gets a job as a panchayat secretary in a village - Phulera. This comedy-drama series features Jitendra Kumar, , , Biswapati Sarkar, and Chandan Roy in pivotal roles.

Aarya 2 - Disney Plus Hotstar

announced season two of Aarya and audiences are quite excited for the same. In the first, Sushmita emerged as a strong woman who can be a nurturer as well as destructor. We can't wait to see how her character pans out in the next season.

Little Things 4 - Netflix

Dhruv and Kavya's cute love story has always showcased the imperfection of a couple but in the most adorable way. The new season will explore a much more mature side of love that comes along with pain.