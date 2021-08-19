Not everyone enjoys a movie or a show that will leave them in tears. But, one should agree that there is a certain level of comforting about a cathartic cry. Here is a list of films and movies to watch that will give you various reasons to cry. Also Read - 5 Blockbusters, 8 Hits, 1 Superhit – How Shah Rukh Khan continued as the undisputed KING of the box office in the 2000s; leaving Salman, Ajay, Aamir, Akshay miles behind

Titanic - Disney+ Hotstar Also Read - The Empire teaser: Nikkhil Advani and Disney+ Hotstar team up to create India's Game of Thrones – deets inside

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Athit Naik who played Preity Zinta's younger brother Shiv in Kal Ho Naa Ho is a cinematographer today

This epic romance film is directed by James Cameron and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and in lead roles. The movie is about how two people from different social classes fall in love aboard the ship during its ill-fated maiden voyage.

Kal Ho Naa Ho - Netflix

This romantic comedy-drama film is directed by and written by . The movie stars , , Saif Ali Khan, and in lead roles. The movie is a story about Naina Catherine Kapur who lives in New York City and falls in love with her neighbor Aman Mathur, a terminally ill patient who tries to set Naina up with her best friend Rohit Patel as he fears she will get depressed after she knows about him.

Grey's Anatomy - Disney+ Hotstar

This medical drama TV series focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings as they develop into seasoned doctors while trying to find a balance between their personal and professional relationships.

Game of Thrones - Disney+ Hotstar

This fantasy drama TV series is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, a series of fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin. The story will keep you hooked and interested till the end only to meet an untimely death that will leave you teary-eyed.

The Fault In Our Stars - Disney+ Hotstar

This coming-of-age romance film is directed by Josh Boone and is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by John Green. The film stars and in lead roles. The story is about Hazel Grace Lancaster, a 16-year-old cancer patient who is forced by her parents to attend a support group where she meets Augustus Waters and is falls in love with him.

Rang De Basanti - Netflix

This drama film is directed by and stars , Siddharth, , , , in lead roles. The movie follows a British film student traveling to India to document the story of five freedom fighters of the Indian revolutionary movement.

Veer-Zaara - Amazon Prime Video

This period drama film is directed by and stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. The movie is about an Indian Air Force pilot falling in love with a Pakistani girl, but their love is tested by various factions.