From True Life Crime UK to Jeffrey Epstein: These top 5 true crime thrillers on Voot Select, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar will shake you to the core

Want to watch something that can manage to keep you hooked? Well, here we are with some intriguing web series that will keep you wondering just like detective Sherlock Holmes. Right from True Life Crime UK to Jeffrey Epstein, here is a list of true crime shows across Voot Select, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video that you can add to your binge-watch list. Also Read - Top 5 Imtiaz Ali films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, and more

True Life Crime UK - Voot Select Also Read - Sherni Vidya Balan names her current favourite web series and OTT movies that you must watch; some big surprises on her list [EXCLUSIVE]

Also Read - Shaadisthan trailer: Kirti Kulhari's new web film looks like a good balance between a humourous road trip and journey of self-discovery

The storyline of this web series is about harrowing crimes against innocent youngsters. Linda Adey investigates these spine-chilling cases and her shocking discoveries will give you sleepless nights for sure.

Forensic Files - Amazon Prime Video

People who are in love with the crime genre will surely enjoy this series and would fall in love with its storyline. The intriguing cases and mysterious accidents will keep viewers engaged throughout.

Jeffrey Epstein - Filthy Rich on Netflix

The web series investigates the crimes of American financier Jeffrey Epstein who has been convicted for his offenses of sexually abusing minors. This series is surely not for the faint hearted and the stories will shake you to the core.

Nightstalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer - Netflix

The series will take viewers into deep dive along with them. Viewers will experience a shocking and traumatic journey about the infamous serial killer Richard Ramirez.

I’ll be Gone in the Dark - Disney+ Hotstar

The show is about the life of Michelle McNamara who slowly and gradually becomes obsessed with the crimes of the Golden State Killer. She writes a book about her discoveries about the notorious killer.