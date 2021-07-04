From Vicky Kaushal's Masaan to Rajkummar Rao's Omerta: 7 underrated movies to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

Here is a list of some unappreciated movies that had brilliant performances, powerful storytelling, and classic writing in them. Amidst the new releases of July, take a look at these 7 underrated movies to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. Add them now to your watch list.