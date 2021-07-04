From Vicky Kaushal's Masaan to Rajkummar Rao's Omerta: 7 underrated movies to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

Here is a list of some unappreciated movies that had brilliant performances, powerful storytelling, and classic writing in them. Amidst the new releases of July, take a look at these 7 underrated movies to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. Add them now to your watch list. Also Read - Filmy Friday: When Vicky Kaushal realised he can't act after losing a role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Masaan - Netflix

Richa Chadda, Vicky Kaushal starrer Masaan was set in Varanasi narrates two stories that will eventually find a way to intersect.

Omertà - ZEE5

This is a biographical film based on the life of British-Pakistani terrorist, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh who kidnapped foreigners in India in 1994. Actor Rajkummar Rao's exceptional acting performance will win your heart.

Monsoon Wedding - Amazon Prime Video

The story is about an Indian middle-class arranged marriage setting wherein Aditi is all set to get married to a family friend's Texas-based son.

The Righteous Gemstones - Disney+ Hotstar

This light-hearted coming of age series is about a family of evangelists in the US. The storyline is about a dysfunctional family of televangelists and stars McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam DeVine, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, and Walton Goggins in pivotal roles.

Stanley Ka Dabba - Hotstar

Amol Gupte's Stanley Ka Dabba is a fourth-grader at Holy Family school in Mumbai who is a young orphan boy working at a restaurant. This story will make everyone nostalgic by showing the bygone school days, the beautiful bond between friends, and much more.

Ship of Theseus - Youtube

Anand Gandhi's film explores questions of identity, justice, beauty, and much more. The story is about Aaliya who is a visually impaired and celebrated Egyptian photographer who undergoes a cornea transplant to restore her vision. The surgery is a success, but Aaliya faces trouble adjusting to the newfound sense of sight.

Kaalakaandi - Hotstar

A black comedy film which is directed by Akshat Verma and stars Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Oberoi, Deepak Dobriyal, Isha Talwar, and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. The story is about Rileen who gets to know that he has stomach cancer and gets heartbroken. He decides to live life to the fullest and starts smoking and taking toxic substances from a friend but remains unhappy.