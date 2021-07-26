Godzilla vs. Kong: Missed the clash of the behemoths in the theatre? Then catch it on this OTT platform on THIS date

A sequel to Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Godzilla vs. Kong is the 12th film in the King Kong franchise and the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise. The epic film pits two of the greatest icons of the monster universe, Godzilla and King Kong against each other with humanity caught in the balance.