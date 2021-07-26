Godzilla vs. Kong: Missed the clash of the behemoths in the theatre? Then catch it on this OTT platform on THIS date

Amazon Prime Video today announced the release date for the highly-anticipated Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skasgard starrer, Godzilla vs. Kong, on the service starting August 14, 2021. Along with the original language English, the film will be dubbed in three Indian languages, namely Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Adam Wingard, the film also stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir in pivotal roles. Godzilla vs. Kong is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment.

A sequel to Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Godzilla vs. Kong is the 12th film in the King Kong franchise and the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise. The epic film pits two of the greatest icons of the monster universe, Godzilla and King Kong against each other with humanity caught in the balance.

Talking about the legendary clash between these icons, director Adam Wingard says, “This is a battle that hasn't been waged since 1962, so for us, it was like, it's gotta be the most definitive version and the most satisfying version of these two monsters coming together. In doing that and knowing that everybody has got their favourite, we had to ensure to satisfy both their supporters. They both have their unique special powers and weaknesses...so that's all taken into consideration. For us, it was most important that this was the most epic battle of all time.”

The movie focuses on Kong and his protectors, who undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. They, however, unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe.