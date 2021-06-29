Good Omens season 2: Amazon Prime announces the return of the hit fantasy web series with Michael Sheen and David Tennant – deets inside

Good Omens had initially launched globally as a limited series on Amazon Prime Video in May 2019 and is based on the beloved 1990 novel, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. The Hugo Award winning first season, stars Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin and Mireille Enos amongst others.