From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Baazigar: 7 super hit films of Kajol to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Bollywood's all-time favorite actress turns a year older today (5 August). The actress is known for her best performances in movies including Yeh Dillagi, Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, , , Dushman, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, , Fanaa, , , and Dilwale. On her birthday, let's take a look at some of Kajol's movies to watch on the OTT platform. Also Read - 5 Blockbusters, 4 Hits, 3 Superhits – Shah Rukh Khan was the undisputed KING of the box office in the 90s; Salman, Govinda, Sunny, Ajay, Aamir, Akshay never came close

- Amazon Prime Video Also Read - 29 Years of SRK: From being married before entering Bollywood to attaining stardom with negative roles – here's how Shah Rukh Khan defeated the ODDS to become the world's biggest superstar

Also Read - Karan Arjun, Baazigar, Soldier, Dacait, Ram Lakhan, Rocky – Rakhee’s sons keep taking her BADLA, proving that ‘hell hath no fury like a mother scorned’

This film is directed by and produced by . The movie features and Kajol in pivotal roles. The storyline of the movie narrates a beautiful love story of Raj and .

My Name Is Khan - Disney+ Hotstar

's film My Name Is Khan stars Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. The storyline of the film is about Rizwan Khan, an autistic Muslim man married to a woman, Mandira, who has a child, Sameer from her previous marriage. Sameer is killed in an assault of prejudicial nature and Mandira blames Rizwan for it.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - Amazon Prime Video

This iconic classic hit film features Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, , , , and in lead roles. In this film, Kajol essays the role of a middle-class girl who falls in love with a millionaire's son.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Netflix

This 1998 film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and in the lead role. Kajol and Shah Rukh's forever friendship is still cherished by many.

- Amazon Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film received a lot of praises and accolades. In this hit film, Kajol played the role of Priya who plans to get revenge on a murderer who killed her sister.

Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya - ZEE5

, Kajol, and starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya ios is one of the best rom-com movies of all time. In this film, Kajol essays the role of Muskan, a girl-next-door, and the makers showcase a cute bond of her with her elder brother.

Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha - Disney+ Hotstar

Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha still rules millions of hearts with their perfect love story. The movie, its songs everything spilled a perfect amount of magic on viewers. This film is a perfect family entertainer and is surely unmissable.