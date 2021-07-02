Haseen Dillruba, The Tomorrow War, Fear Street Part 1 - 1994 and other new movies/shows releasing today on Netflix, Amazon Prime that will entertain you through the weekend

The first weekend of July is here and we have a huge list of entertaining content waiting for us to watch on the OTT platforms! Right from Haseen Dillruba, Fear Street Part 1: 1994 to the 8th night, here is a list of newly released shows, movies that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms. Happy watching! Also Read - The Family Man 2, Scam 1992, Aspirants and more Top Hindi web series to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and other OTT platforms

Haseen Dillruba - Netflix

Starring , , and , Haseen Dillruba is directed by . The storyline of the film revolves around murder, marriage, lust, and much more to add on.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 - Netflix

Fear Street Trilogy is based on RL Stine’s famous book series. Netflix’s Fear Street Part 1: 1994 is about a group of teenagers who investigates a spooky series of events in Ohio town.

The 8th Night - Netflix

This Korean horror film will not let you sleep peacefully at night. The story of this film is about an evil spirit going through seven victims to finally attain a physical form. How will the evil spirit be stopped?

The Tomorrow War - Amazon Prime Video

The Tomorrow War is a sci-fi action film that is about a time traveler who travels from 2051 to deliver an urgent message that how mankind is losing the war to a species of aliens.

Mortel 2 - Netflix

Sofiane, Victor, and Luisa are bonded by a supernatural force. The friends subdue the red-eyed god, Obé, and Sofiane’s brother Reda comes back from death. Soon, they realize Reda has been possessed by Obe who they defeated.