Haseen Dillruba, The Tomorrow War, Fear Street Part 1 - 1994 and other new movies/shows releasing today on Netflix, Amazon Prime that will entertain you through the weekend

The first weekend of July is here and we have a huge list of entertaining content waiting for us to watch on the OTT platforms! Right from Haseen Dillruba, Fear Street Part 1: 1994 to the 8th night, here is a list of newly released shows, movies that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms. Happy watching!
Haseen Dillruba - Netflix
Haseen Dillruba trailer, Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, Abhijeet Shrivastav
Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane, Haseen Dillruba is directed by Vinil Mathew. The storyline of the film revolves around murder, marriage, lust, and much more to add on. Also Read - Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to Aligarh: 7 LGBTQI movies that you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix as a befitting adieu to Pride Month
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 - Netflix
Fear Street Trilogy is based on RL Stine’s famous book series. Netflix’s Fear Street Part 1: 1994 is about a group of teenagers who investigates a spooky series of events in Ohio town.
The 8th Night - Netflix
This Korean horror film will not let you sleep peacefully at night. The story of this film is about an evil spirit going through seven victims to finally attain a physical form. How will the evil spirit be stopped?
The Tomorrow War - Amazon Prime Video
The Tomorrow War is a sci-fi action film that is about a time traveler who travels from 2051 to deliver an urgent message that how mankind is losing the war to a species of aliens.
Mortel 2 - Netflix
Sofiane, Victor, and Luisa are bonded by a supernatural force. The friends subdue the red-eyed god, Obé, and Sofiane’s brother Reda comes back from death. Soon, they realize Reda has been possessed by Obe who they defeated.
