Hostel Daze season 2: The freshers are back as seniors with more girl problems and ragging woes than before – release date OUT

Amazon Prime Video has announced season two of its much-loved original web series, Hostel Daze. The trailer, which dropped today, 14th July, offers a sneak peek into the new fun adventures, unlimited masti and madness of next semester. Created by TVF, written by Harish Peddinti, Saurabh Khanna, Suprith Kundar, and directed by Amir Musanna and Sangram Naiksatam, Hostel Daze season 2 promises to be another quirky, comical, fun ride with its young talent, including Adarsh Gourav, Ahsaas Channa, Ayushi Gupta, Luv Vispute, Nikhil Vijay and Shubham Gaur.

In the trailer, we witness the 6 juniors - Ankit, Jaat, , Jhantoo, Akanksha and Nabomita – are now seniors. They embark on a new journey – entering the second year of college and exploring the notorious and ever challenging life in a college hostel. Packed with twists and turns and highs and lows, Hostel Daze Season 2 will ensure a ride that is fun, fulfilling and delivers high doses of nostalgia. Watch the Hostel Daze season 2 trailer below:

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, "Comedy has always been one of the most enjoyed content genres by Prime Members. We have witnessed tremendous success for our comedy titles like Chacha VidhayakHai Humare, Panchayat and the first season of Hostel Daze. We are thrilled to bring a fun-filled second chapter of Hostel Dazewith double the quirk and humour, while keeping the essence of hostel life authentic. At Amazon Prime Video, we are committed to delivering close to life, relatable, narratives across genres, while keeping in mind the content choices of our audiences across different age groups. Our collaboration with TVF reiterates our continued efforts to bring rioted, relatable, engaging and entertaining stories to young adults everywhere.

Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever, said, “Hostel Daze chronicles the chaos, the friendships, the struggles that encapsulate the life of every hosteler in India through some genuine characters, who most of us have encountered in our lives. We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video for the second season of the show and further strengthen our partnership in bringing engaging homegrown stories. The series has been developed by the core team at TVF, written by Harish, Saurabh & Suprith and helmed by Amir and Sangram, who also started their career in writing and direction respectively at TVF itself. The series has been performed by some brilliant young talent who with their inimitable styles have managed to secure a fan base for the show. We hope the audiences enjoy the second season as much as we did creating it.”

Does the ride get smooth for the freshers-turned-seniors? To find out, binge watch the mini series as it gears for an exclusive premiere on July 23rd on Amazon Prime Video