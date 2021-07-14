Hostel Daze season 2: The freshers are back as seniors with more girl problems and ragging woes than before – release date OUT

Created by TVF, written by Harish Peddinti, Saurabh Khanna, Suprith Kundar, and directed by Amir Musanna and Sangram Naiksatam, Hostel Daze season 2 promises to be another quirky, comical, fun ride with its young talent, including Adarsh Gourav, Ahsaas Channa, Ayushi Gupta, Luv Vispute, Nikhil Vijay and Shubham Gaur