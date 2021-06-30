Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezan Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash starrer gets an OTT release date

The makers of 2 have released a new poster and have announced its release date. The film will be released on July 23 only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium. It is believed that COVID-19 pandemic has made the makers skip its theatrical release. Hungama 2 is Shilpa Shetty Kundara’s comeback film. Hungama was released in 2003. Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Best of SSR films to watch ahead of his first death anniversary

Shilpa took to Twitter and wrote, “Can’t keep calm, kyunki ab hoga Hungama! #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Hungama2 trailer coming out on July 1st on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! You don’t want to miss this!” Also Read - Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and more – 11 Bollywood actors who turned pretty LADIES on-screen – view pics

Directed by , the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey, , , , and others. The trailer of the film will be out tomorrow. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj gets WARNING by Karni Sena; asked to change title or 'be ready to face Padmaavat like consequences'