Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezan Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash starrer gets an OTT release date

The makers of Hungama 2 have released a new poster and have announced its release date. The film will be released on July 23 only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium. It is believed that COVID-19 pandemic has made the makers skip its theatrical release. Hungama 2 is Shilpa Shetty Kundara’s comeback film. Hungama was released in 2003. Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Best of SSR films to watch ahead of his first death anniversary
Shilpa took to Twitter and wrote, “Can’t keep calm, kyunki ab hoga Hungama! #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Hungama2 trailer coming out on July 1st on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! You don’t want to miss this!” Also Read - Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and more – 11 Bollywood actors who turned pretty LADIES on-screen – view pics
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Ashutosh Rana and others. The trailer of the film will be out tomorrow. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj gets WARNING by Karni Sena; asked to change title or 'be ready to face Padmaavat like consequences'
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.