Independence Day 2021 binge-watch list: From Raazi to The Family Man: 7 films and series to watch today on the Netfilx, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and more

Over the years, the Bollywood film industry has delivered several gems when it comes to patriotism as a genre. So, let's grab a bucket of popcorn, favorite drink and start binge-watching these patriotic films and series on various OTT platforms.