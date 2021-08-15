The entire nation is rejoicing with pride and fervor as Indian marks another milestone by celebrating 75th Independence Day. Over the years, the Bollywood film industry has delivered several gems when it comes to patriotism as a genre. So, let's grab a bucket of popcorn, favorite drink and start binge-watching these patriotic films and series on various OTT platforms. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: SidNaaz's Lonavala trip, Anupam Shyam's demise, Indian Idol 12 finale deets, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 controversy and more

-starrer Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India is one of the most impactful patriotic films to have come on the big screen. -directorial showcases how different people bind everyone in this patriotic film.

Uri: The Surgical Strike - ZEE5

Starring in the lead role, the Aditya Dhar directorial is about the surgical strike executed by the Indian Army on suspected militants who attacked an army base in 2016.

Raazi - Amazon Prime Video

’s directorial Raazi stars and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. This patriotic film is a real gem in the Indian cinema that talks about but the Indian raw agent, who is married into a Pakistani military family.

The Family Man - Amazon Prime Video

Actor Manoj Bajpayee essays the role of Srikant Tiwari in this spy drama and secretly works as an intelligence officer. He tries to make sure his country is safe from terrorists.

Special OPS - Disney+ Hotstar

This spy action drama is based on the role of Indian intelligence in the series of real-life terror attacks that happened in India. The series stars , , , , , , and many others in key roles.

Jeet Ki Zid - ZEE5

This web series is based on the real-life story of a retired Indian Army special forces officer Major Deependra Singh Sengar who was left paralyzed during the Kargil War. But his relentless attitude helped him get back in life. This beautiful series is directed by Vishal Mangalorkar and stars in the lead role.

Mangal Pandey - Youtube

Aamir Khan's starrer film Mangal Pandey film is based on the life of the Indian soldier, Mangal Pandey who was at the helm of the Revolt of 1857 against the British.