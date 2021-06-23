Inside Edge 3: Richa Chadha aka Zarina Malik drops the SCOOP on when Amazon Prime will release the web series [EXCLUSIVE]

A short while ago, Amazon Prime Video had earlier officially announced that Inside Edge would be returning for a third season, and while that no doubt left everyone elated, given that it's the OTT platform's first web series and a successful one at that. However, while the news was more than welcome, it was also met with a bit of confoundment as Amazon Prime mentioned that the show would be arriving “pretty soon”, making everyone wonder what this pretty soon means...like how soon, sooner than expected or not so soon as we expect or desire? Thankfully, BollywoodLife has managed to get some exclusive dope on when Amazon Prime might release Inside Edge 3, and the inside scoop has come straight from none other than Richa Chadha, who plays Zarina Malik in the web series. Also Read - Inside Edge 2: Is Bhaisaab's character from Vivek Oberoi's show inspired by this top politician?

Opening up on what was meant by "pretty soon" and when we could expect Inside Edge season 3 to arrive, Richa Chadha said, "Pretty soon means it could come in the next one or two months as we (the actors) have completed all the work from our end, like my dubbing is over, the poster shoot is done, so, I think, it should come soon...sooner than later."

Produced by and and created by Karan Anshuman, Inside Edge 3 is directed by Kanishk Varma. Inside Edge Season 3 stars , Richa Chaddha, , Aamir Bashir, , , , and in key roles and promises more of everything from the previous seasons, adding to the anticipation and excitement among fans.