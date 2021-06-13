Jaideep Ahlawat and Sayani Gupta had army and corporate aspirations – watch their interesting candid confessions on Ira Dubey's A Table For Two Season 2

We've now entered the semi-final round of A Table For Two Season 2, and it looks like host Ira Dubey is capping off her show with even more unbridled fun, unfiltered gossip and unrestrained secrets than before. The fact that her two guests pouring their hearts out also happen to be “two of the most dynamic actors in our industry”, as she puts it, is merely the icing on the cake. We're talking about Pataal Lok’s Jaideep Ahlawat and Four More Shots’ Sayani Gupta, a tightly knit duo who've kown each other since their days at FTII, Pune, and have not only grown closer with each passing day since then, but have also evolved immensely in their field.

The twelfth episode, which premieres today, 13th June, on ZEE5 Global, begins with both Jaideep Ahlawat and Sayani Gupta, dissecting the fame they've achieved, a byproduct of their work, and how they deal with it. Jaideep then confesses how he wanted to first join the army and felt dejected after being rejected time and again, whereas many others he knew were getting selected. His anecdote about how he landed up being an actor is something no fan can miss. On the other hand, Sayani opened up on spending one and a half years in a corporate job before finding her calling.

Coming to lighter stuff, Sayani Gupta revealed why despite being so stunning and successful, she remains to be single. And that’s not all, she also tells us about the bizarre proposals she keeps receiving on Instagram. Finally, the two choose between their first and current loves – army vs. acting in the case of the former and singing vs. acting for the latter. Check out the exclusive sneak peek of the episode below:

It certainly looks like the latest episode of A Table For Two season 2 is going to be worth all the wait. So miss this episode at your own cost. Don't forget to catch the complete eleventh episode of A Table For Two Season 2 on ZEE5. The show, which has been shot at the Hyatt Regency, Mumbai, is also available globally, across linear international channels — Zee Cinema Middle East, Zee TV Middle East, Zee TV APAC, Zee TV UK and Zee TV SAF. It's also streaming on ZEE5.