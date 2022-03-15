Well, the long weekend is just around the corner, and here is a list of new movies and shows that will be releasing this week. Right from , 's Jalsa to Bloody Brothers, Apharan season 2, and much more exciting movies and shows releasing this Holi. A look at the list of new shows and movies releasing this Friday on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, and more. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Vidya Balan heaps praises for Alia Bhatt's film; how amazing it is that a female-led film has rocked the box office

JALSA – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

This crime thriller features Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, , , Iqbal Khan, and others in main roles. The storyline of this thriller is about a hit and run of an 18-year-old girl.

BLOODY BROTHERS – ZEE5

Bloody Brothers feature , Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, , , Maya Alagh, , , and Jitendra Joshi in main roles. The series is about the lives of two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet. The storyline of this thriller will keep you hooked to the couch.

BLACK CRAB – NETFLIX

This Swedish action-thriller is about six soldiers who are set on a mission to deliver a mysterious package that will end the war that has set the world apart.

LALITHAM SUNDARAM – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

Directed by Madhu Warrier, this comedy-drama film is about the life of a young couple. The film features , , Deepti Sati in key roles.

APHARAN SEASON 2 – VOOT SELECT

The second season of the series will feature Jeetendra Kapoor, , Nidhi Singh, Snehil Dixit Mehra, and Saanand Verma in pivotal roles. The storyline of the series will now be around Rudra Srivastava, a senior inspector with Uttarakhand police who gets tricked into kidnapping a young girl at her request.

ETERNALLY CONFUSED AND EAGER TO LOVE – NETFLIX

This coming-of-age story will give you a new perspective to look at the daily struggles of a person in search of love. The movie features Vihaan Samat, , Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee in key roles. The film is produced by and ’s Tiger Baby Films and and ’s Excel Entertainment.

DEEP WATER – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Deep Water stars , Ana De Armas, and more in main roles. The storyline of the film is based on the 1957 novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith.