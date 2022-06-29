Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer's OTT streaming rights sold to Netflix for this WHOPPING price

is all set to woo his viewers with his upcoming film Jawan. Atlee shared the first look poster and teaser of Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan cannot keep calm now. The curiosity levels of his fans are rising every single day and they are eagerly waiting for more updates about the upcoming film Jawan. Well, according to the latest reports, the makers of Jawan have sold the post-theatrical streaming rights to Netflix. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan and more; WHOPPING budget of these upcoming films will leave you shocked

Jawan's OTT streaming rights have been sold to Netflix for a record price of Rs 120 Crore. Recently, the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan had a chat with his fans through his Instagram live feed wherein he spoke about his upvoming film Jawan. Though he did not share much information related to the film but said that the movie is a different kind of cinema. Also Read - ICYMI: Alia Bhatt is pregnant, Allu Arjun called 'vada pav', Pooja Hegde's lowest career point and more

He said, "Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, it is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting." During the live interaction with his fans, Shah Rukh Khan even confirmed his working with Nayanthara in Jawan and said, "There is Nayanthara ji in it." Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's picture with host Dhivyadharshini from Nayanthara-Vigesh Shivan's wedding goes viral

Advertisement

Directed by Atlee, Jawan hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has 's Pathaan and 's Dunki in his kitty.