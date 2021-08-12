Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan expresses concern over films releasing on OTT and theatres still being shut; here's what he said

Bollywood's Mr. perfectionist has recently expressed his concern over theatres still being shut due to coronavirus. Well, recently the Laal Singh Chaddha actor attended an event in Mumbai wherein he voiced his concern over the cinema halls being shut which leaves most films with no choice but to take it on the OTT platform. He said, “Some films are releasing on OTT platforms, and as a film person I am very concerned. I hope in the near future things will improve.” Also Read - Shocking! Late Anupam Shyam's brother CLAIMS Aamir Khan had assured a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh but stopped picking their calls later

Though the actor knows that there are several factors that need to be considered before reopening theatres and also urged everyone to get vaccinated. He said, "It is not easy to talk about reopening cinema halls. Theatres can be opened up only when the health situation improves, and we control the Covid-19 situation as a society, we are all trying and working on it. As more and more people get vaccinated things will get better," the actor said.

On the work front, Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha film which is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, . The film is directed by Advait Chandan and will feature as the female lead. Laal Singh Chaddha was scheduled to release on December 25 in 2020 but got delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will release on December 25, 2021.