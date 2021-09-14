Chhorii Motion Poster: Nushrratt Bharuccha's horror drama on Amazon Prime Video is sure to send chills down your spine

Amazon Prime Video today gave a glimpse into the world of its upcoming Original Horror Movie - Chhorii. It may not be Halloween yet, but the first glimpse is sure to send shivers down the spine with its nerve-racking, scary sneak peek. If this gave you a hair-raising experience, then you can only wonder what the film has in store for its viewers. The film that stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role is set to release in the month of November this year and the motion poster has already spooked is enough that we can't wait to see more. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Bobby Deol bags another award for Aashram, Shiddat motion poster celebrates the beauty of love, Justin Bieber Our World release date out and more

Here's the motion poster:

Chhorii is an upcoming horror film directed by Vishal Furia and produced by , Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma. A remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi, the film stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj alongside Nushratt Bharuccha.

Chhorii also marks the first collaboration between Abundantia Entertainment's Psych, (a vertical focused on the horror and paranormal genre) and the Los Angeles-based Crypt TV known for showcasing a new brand of scary with shows like – The Look-See, The Birch, Sunny Family Cult, and The Thing in the Apartment.