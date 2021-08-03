Bigg Boss OTT: Five reasons why Karan Johar is the perfect host for the show

is going to host the OTT version of Bigg Boss and we just have a few days left before the season premiere. The noted filmmaker and popular chat show host would be shooting for such a format of the show for the first time and just like Karan, a lot of Bigg Boss fans are super excited too. Now, there have been various kinds of responses when the channel and the makers announced that Karan Johar would be taking over the hosting duties of Bigg Boss OTT. Yes, he may not be , but you cannot-not agree that Karan has got a unique style of hosting too. And while Salman Khan has to keep in mind that Bigg Boss on television is watched by families as well, Karan Johar can add all the masala he wants given that his show Bigg Boss OTT has taken the web route. We have no doubt that Karan Johar is the perfect host for the OTT version of Bigg Boss. Here are our reasons: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Host Karan Johar chooses BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora as his inmates; wishes to be trapped in the house without their phones

Self-confessed Bigg Boss fan

Those who know Karan know that the filmmaker and his mother are huge fans of Bigg Boss. He loves all things sensational and dramatic which the show boasts about. Just a couple of days ago, when the news of him being the host of Bigg Boss OTT broke out, he had said, "My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn't miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be Over the Top. It's my mother's dream come true." Moreover, he has the know-how of what kind of content the OTT-based audience would want and would easily navigate throughout the season.

Gossipy nature

Karan knows how to create the right kinda drama. It would surely scandalize contestants inside the house if Karan decides to pull someone's leg or drop hints about something that the viewers don't know, in front of the cameras. He would surely make it more interesting with his wit, humour and sarcasm and that would ultimately affect the dynamics between the contestants.

Earlier experience

Karan has ample experience given the fact that he hosted Koffee With Karan for so many seasons. The filmmaker knows when and how to pose questions. Karan has put a lot of celebrities in a though spot with his googly-questions and we are sure he would do it in Bigg Boss OTT too, bringing the best and worst out of contestants.

Social media savvy

Karan Johar is quite well-versed with technology and social media. He would surely get his R&D done on various celebrities who would participate in Bigg Boss OTT. Also, Karan can talk about how the audience is reacting to their performance in the show, help them build their popularity. This would also give the contestants a chance to present their version of the story.

A matchmaker

If anyone can see the chemistry between two individuals quickest, it is none other than Karan Johar. And even if there is no romance, he would add some magic masala and pair up the contestants. He knows how to make things happen and is very good at that.

What do you think? Karan Johar will surely make Bigg Boss OTT worth all our wait and time, right? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.