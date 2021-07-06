Sara's, Betty season 2, The War Next Door and more titles on Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar to satiate your binging urge

Hola, looking for your new binge-watch list? You are in the right place. Every day, we update you with a list of new and old films/series that you can binge-watch in your free time. So, without further ado, let's have a look at the OTT binge-watch list for today below:
Sara's - Amazon Prime Videos
Jude Anthany Joseph's Sara's a coming-of-age rom-com starring Anna Ben, Sunny Wayne, Benny Narayambalam, Mallika Sukumaran and more. The film tells the tale of an ambitious girl who has no desire to sire a child. She works as an assistant director and dreams of being a freelance director. Will her dreams come true? Watch Sara's life's journey, her ups and downs on Amazon Prime Videos.
Surf's Up - Amazon Prime Videos
Surf's Up is a 2007's computer animated-mockumentary comedy film by Ash Brannon and Chris Buck. It follows a Penguin World Surfing Championship, focusing on its newest contestant, the gifted Cody Maverick. The film stars Shia Labeouf, Jeff Bridges, Zooey Deschanel, Jon Heder, Mario Cantone and more. Surf's Up is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.
The War Next Door - Netflix
The War Next Door is an American comedy series that follows the story of Kennedy Smith, a super-secret agent who just wants to retire. Unfortunately, his seemingly indestructible nemesis, Kriegman, wants to make his life hell and so moves into the suburbs and becomes Smith's next-door neighbour and evil opponent. Created by Will McRobb and Chris Viscardi the series is available on Netflix to binge-watch.
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (season 2) - Netflix
If you love sketches, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is an American sketch comedy streaming on Netflix. Season 2 of this series will air on Netflix from today. So, go binge watch and laugh.
Betty (season 2) - Disney+ Hotstar
Betty is a new series that follows the story of a tight-knit group of girl skaters and follows their everyday lives as they navigate the male-dominated world of skateboarding. The title comes from the derogatory nickname sometimes thrown at them by men.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.