Sara's, Betty season 2, The War Next Door and more titles on Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar to satiate your binging urge

Hola, looking for your new binge-watch list? You are in the right place. Every day, we update you with a list of new and old films/series that you can binge-watch in your free time. So, without further ado, let's have a look at the OTT binge-watch list for today below:

Sara's - Amazon Prime Videos

Jude Anthany Joseph's Sara's a coming-of-age rom-com starring Anna Ben, , Benny Narayambalam, Mallika Sukumaran and more. The film tells the tale of an ambitious girl who has no desire to sire a child. She works as an assistant director and dreams of being a freelance director. Will her dreams come true? Watch Sara's life's journey, her ups and downs on Amazon Prime Videos.

Surf's Up - Amazon Prime Videos

Surf's Up is a 2007's computer animated-mockumentary comedy film by Ash Brannon and Chris Buck. It follows a Penguin World Surfing Championship, focusing on its newest contestant, the gifted Cody Maverick. The film stars Shia Labeouf, , Zooey Deschanel, Jon Heder, Mario Cantone and more. Surf's Up is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

The War Next Door - Netflix

The War Next Door is an American comedy series that follows the story of Kennedy Smith, a super-secret agent who just wants to retire. Unfortunately, his seemingly indestructible nemesis, Kriegman, wants to make his life hell and so moves into the suburbs and becomes Smith's next-door neighbour and evil opponent. Created by Will McRobb and Chris Viscardi the series is available on Netflix to binge-watch.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (season 2) - Netflix

If you love sketches, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is an American sketch comedy streaming on Netflix. Season 2 of this series will air on Netflix from today. So, go binge watch and laugh.

Betty (season 2) - Disney+ Hotstar

Betty is a new series that follows the story of a tight-knit group of girl skaters and follows their everyday lives as they navigate the male-dominated world of skateboarding. The title comes from the derogatory nickname sometimes thrown at them by men.