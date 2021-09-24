SOS Kolkata: Nusrat Jahan's film with alleged partner Yash Dasgupta to have a digital premiere on Zee5 on THIS date

Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta's film SOS Kolkata that also stars Mimi Chakraborty, Ena Saha, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty and Shantilal Mukherjee will release on Zee5.