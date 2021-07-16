Kudi Yedamaithe actress Amala Paul puts the OTT vs Theatres debate to rest like a boss

made her film debut with a Malayalam film called Neelathamara. She eventually made her Tamil and Telugu debut as well. She is one of the most sought-after actresses with some amazing films that prove her mettle as an actress. Amala Paul's last couple of have releases has been on the OTT platforms. And the actress is taking everything in her stride and it's really inspiring. Amala's latest stint is Kudi Yedamaithe, a web series releasing on Aha. The actress says that the best thing about OTT platforms is that it has content for everyone. Also Read - Poonam Pandey, Lisa Haydon, Neha Dhupia – 16 Indian actresses went nude on screen; be ready for some MASSIVE SHOCKERS

"The best part of OTT is the creative aspects to it like there are so many beautiful, crazy and wide variety of stories. The scripts I am seeing from 2020 are so different, there is so much uniqueness and growth and everyone is ready to experiment," Amala told IANS.

The actress was also asked about the switch of films from theatrical to OTT platforms. Amala was of the opinion, "The best part is that if you have the right mindset, you can make it a bit. It has scope for everyone. I miss going to the theatre and I miss having my big popcorn bucket and a cold drink – nothing can replace that – but right now I think it is best to go with the flow."

Amala also added, "Evolution and progressing has been my thing. Change is something important for me and I can adapt beautifully to change. That is how the world evolves. When TV came, radio took a backspace. I feel very blessed to be part of the generation where I have seen a VCR, CD, DVD, home theatre, theatre and now its OTT." Talking about Amala's role in Kudi Yedamaithe, the actress plays a cop with Rahul Vijay in the lead as well. has diercted the 8 episode sci-fi series.

