Lock Upp contestant has become the talk of the town of late. It comes after her shocking revelations about her secret affair with a Bollywood director. And now her clips from the latest episode of Lock Upp are going viral. -hosted reality TV show is one of the most controversial ones. And it had been making ample noise lately. Due to the controversial revelations made by the contestants, the show has been getting a lot of traction. After Mandana's shocking claims of getting pregnant during an affair with a director and having an abortion, her clip of kissing Saisha Shinde is going viral.

It was from the latest episode of Lock Upp. Kangana asked contestants of the two teams to name one of the contestants from either team who they would like to kiss. However, they won't actually kiss but stamp the other contestant with a kiss stamp. While the rest of the contestants hugged each other and gave pecks on the cheeks, Saisha and Mandana shocked everyone with a kiss on the lips. "Love always leaves a deep impression. That's what you have to do today," Kangana had told the contestants while announcing the task for the day. Check out the video clip here:

Dher saara atyaachaar, but also heart warming pyaar!

Coming back to Mandana's revelation, Kangana got teary-eyed listening to her story. Mandana revealed that she was in a relationship with a director during the lockdown. She had not separated from her husband then. She added that the director keeps talking about women's rights and independence of women in the outside world. However, he backed out when she got pregnant due to which Mandana had to abort the child. Kangana later came out in support of Mandana saying, "Lock up is a celebration of both beauty and brutality of life… When we share our pain and our wounds we deserve love and compassion … hope people don't judge her, life is anyway not easy for a woman."