's reality-hosted show Lock Upp has managed to win hearts with its ongoing controversies. The show has been witnessing several revelation moments from the contestants. Recently, Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui revealed their feelings for each other. During the Judgement Day episode, a media trial took place wherein a few reporters asked questions to contestants. Host Siddharth Kannan confronted that the two were the most lovable contestant in the show of their chemistry and strong friendship. Siddharth asked Munawar and Anjali, "kya aap ko kabhi romantically feel hua? Munawar quickly replied "No... never, because I think practical." But, Anjali said, "Yes I felt." Kangana commented and said, "Munawar bas leta hai... deta nahi hai."

Siddharth later asked Anjali "Did you suppress that feeling?" to which she said, "Yes, I have a life outside." In the previous episode of Lock Upp, Munawar was ditched by his two close friends Anjali and Saisha Shindue during the Ticket to Finale task. This task took place between Prince Narula, Munawar, Anjali, and Saisha from one team, and , Shivam Sharma, and Azma Fallah from other team. Munawar had discussed the game plan with his team. But, during the task, Anjali and Saisha changed the plan mid-way. They shocked Munawar and said that they do not want him in the team. They eliminated him from the task and shocked everyone.

In another teak, Munawar and Anjali were seen whispering and talking. Anjali was seen asking Munawar if he will meet her post the show. Munawar said, why he should meet her. Anjali asked him "pareshaan ho gaye?" Munawar agrees and smiled. Anjali says "I Love you," and Munawar blushes. Netizens have called their friendship and chemistry fake.