Lock Upp jailor Karan Kundrra sets the stage on fire along with Tejasswi Prakash with their super cure dance performance. The Bigg Boss 15 couple twin in white outfits and look madly in love with each other. Tejasswi who is the warden in the reality show looks beautiful in a white gown. Post their amazing dance performance, host Kangana Ranaut tells the couple to share the complaints they have with each other.

Tejasswi says that Karan is obsessed with his phone and he loves it more than her. She adds saying that she hates this about him the most. Tejasswi tells Kangana that when she is around Karan, she does not care about her phone. In response to Tejasswi's allegation, Karan says that he is always on the phone as he keeps admiring Tejasswi. Later, she says that she looks at everything about Karan, and seeing him as a jailor made him fall in love with him even more.