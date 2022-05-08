's popular reality show Lock Upp which is hosted by has reached its finale. The show has finally got its winner. Lock Upp has come to an end with Munawar Faruqui winning the season. He was indeed one of the strongest contestants in the show and his fans are on cloud nine as he has lifted the trophy. The comedian left his fans enthralled with his performance in the show. His down-to-earth behavior made him win the show and rule audiences' hearts. The winner of Lock Upp, Munawar was awarded Rs. 20 lakh, a car and a trip to Italy. Pictures of him with the trophy have gone viral on social media. Munawar has won the Lock Upp show and he deserves all the glory. Also Read - Lock Upp Finale: Munawar Faruqui and Payal Rohatgi enter top 2; Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora and Azma Fallah are eliminated

Till date, Munawar's journey has been one of the most phenomenal performances on the show. He was one of the contestants that were trending every day on social media with his gigs and comedy. His alleged connection with Anjali Arora and Saisha Shinde has grabbed everyone's attention.

Before coming on the show, Munawar has always managed to tickle audiences funny bone with his comedy. We congratulate Munawar and our best wishes are with him. Lock Upp is one of the most popular reality shows that has grabbed the audience's attention with their powerful content. Karan Kundrra is seen as the jailor and recently Tejasswi Prakash joined her beau as the warden.