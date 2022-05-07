Contestant Munawar Faruqui took the stage to showcase his comedy talent. He performs stand-up comedy as he roasts everyone with his best one-liners and tickles funny bones with his on-point swag. He took a dig at Payal Rohtagi, Poonam Pandey, Asma Fallah, Anjali Arora, and others. Also Read - Lock Upp: 'Andy Stop Bodyshaming Women' trends as VJ Andy trolls Tejasswi Prakash for her look on Kangana Ranaut's show [Read Tweets]

Munawar, Anjali, and Saisha took over the stage with their finale performance. Host Kangana said that Lock Upp has become a successful show because of every contestant's contribution. Kangana even promoted her upcoming film Dhaakad on Lock Upp finale and performed on the film's first track - 'She's on Fire.'

She even welcomed Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai, , and Saswata Chatterjee on the stage. Director Razneesh Ghai showcased a new trailer and gives an insight into their action-thriller. Who do you think will win the show among Munawar, Anjali, Asma, Prince Narula, and Payal?