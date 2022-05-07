Lock Upp Finale: Prince Narula exits; chooses a web series with Alt Balaji over the trophy

's popular reality show Lock Upp has reached its finale. Kangana revealed her 'hukum ka ikka' and says that Prince Narula was roped in to be a troublemaker in the show for other contestants. Host Kangana reveals Prince was never a 'qaidi' and he only entered into the show to help others open up their game. Also Read - Lock Upp Finale: Munawar Faruqi fans support the stand-up comedian; trend ‘TROPHY AWAITS MUNAWAR’ [See Twitter Reactions]

Kangana reveals that Prince has chosen a big web series of Alt Balaji over the trophy. She says that Prince Narula had signed a deal with ALTBalaji prior to entering the show. Prince Narula's big show will be aired on the platform. She even reveals that comedian Munawar Faruqui as one of the top 3 finalists. Kangana reveals that Munawar received over 18 lakh votes. The girls team including Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde and Poonam Pandey give an electrifying dance performance on popular Bollywood songs. Poonam dances on Param Sundari song, while Payal dances on Desi girl song.