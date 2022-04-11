Lock Upp is one of the most popular reality shows that has managed to grab the audience's attention with its interesting mix of events. Host eliminated wild card entry Vineet Kakar for being the most inactive contestant in the show. During the eviction, won the buzzer round and was told to share her deep secret to save herself from elimination. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra, Disha Patani fail to score on the fashion charts

Mandana broke into tears as she confessed that post her separation she got romantically involved with a Bollywood director. She said that during the lockdown she was in a secret relationship with a filmmaker who talks about 'women's rights' and he is an idol for many people. Mandana continued saying that she was not separated legally from her husband, so she had to keep her relationship a secret from the public. She even revealed that she had got pregnant and the director was initially ready to settle down with her. But after some time, he changed his mind and took a step back in accepting her and their child.

Karimi said that the director already has a child and he disowned her because he said that he is not ready. Mandana had no other option but to abort the child. Kangana could not control her tears as she got emotional. Kangana applauded Mandana's bravery for sharing such a sensitive secret with much confidence. She also told Karimi that she could have kept the child, but the latter explained her side of the story to the host. Kangana added that her story is a learning lesson for every girl.