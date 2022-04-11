Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut subtly hints at at her extra marital affair with Hrithik Roshan; says 'Every girl falls into the charm of married men'

Host Kangana Ranaut recently took a subtle dig at Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and spoke about her her extra marital affair with him. She said, 'I speak from personal experience. I am not talking about you, but maybe it happens because they (married men) are domesticated and they are more understanding'.