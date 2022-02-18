TV Czarina is all set to entertain her fans with her upcoming reality show that will release on Alt Balaji And MX Player. After ruling millions of hearts and entertaining fans, now the TV Queen is ready to treat her fans with her reality show, Lock Upp, which will be hosted by . The show will have 16 contestants who will live their life in front of cameras and viewers will get to see the real side of their fav actors. Ever since the show's announcement, there was a buzz about the names of contestants who will participate in the show. Well, if reports are to be believed then Poonam Pandey is the first confirmed contestant of Lock Upp. Apart from her, several names are doing rounds on the internet and fans are quite excited. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash acts ‘shocked’ as she gets snapped with Karan Kundrra; netizens troll her, ‘Jyada overacting achi nahi didi’ – watch

A source close to the show revealed Koimoi.com, that TV producer Vikas Gupta was approached for Lock Upp and he has agreed to participate in it. Well, the mastermind of Bigg Boss will now be seen on Kangana Ranaut-hosted show. Well, we all know Vikas has a strong friendship bond with Ekta. Apart from Vikas, Priyank Sharma will also be seen on the show. Yes, you read that right. Both Vikas and Priyank will be on the reality show and their presence will add drama to it. Fans of Vikas and Priyank must be knowing the rivalry the two share due to their past differences. Well, their participation in the show will surely add up to the drama?