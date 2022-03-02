Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra consoles Nisha Rawal as she gets emotional about Kavish's father Karan Mehra, 'I am his father and mother too'

In the recent episode of Lock Upp, Karanvir Bohra asked Nisha Rawal if her son Kavish misses his father Karan Mehra and would she want him to have his father? Nisha cried her heart out as she says 'he already has a dad and I am his father and mother both.'