's hosted show Lock Upp has already started and viewers are witnessing fights, arguments, and more in 's show. In the latest episode of the show, the inmates were Truth and Dare inside the jail. During Nisha's turn, she chose Truth and asked her if her son Kavish miss his father and would she want him to have his father? Nisha says, "Yes, of course." Nisha starts crying and everyone hugs her. Karanvir consoles her when she says, "But he already has a dad and I am his father and mother both. I think I am the best dad for him and no one can be better than me. I trust myself."

Karanvir tries to calm her down when he says, "He is in great hands and that's what any child deserves. Either one or two doesn't matter." Earlier, Nisha was seen missing her son while she was locked up inside the show. She was even seen talking to him through the cameras and showering her love on him.

Earlier in the show, Nisha and Karanvir were seen talking about Kavish and Karan's bond. Karanvir had asked Nisha what she tells Kavish when he asks her about his father's absence. Nisha had replied saying, "He very rarely asks as his father was always away shooting for a show in another city. They were not in touch everyday. Their bond was not like they would talk to each other on calls everyday. Whatever moments were there was created by me mostly. I would tell him to come sit, talk to him, put your phone aside because then you'll be gone. When Kavish asks me where he is and why he (papa) is not calling, I am waiting, I tell him, I am also waiting. I tell him I am sorry but your mom is there for you. I am your mama and papa."

She further even stated that her son Kavish is not aware about the negative side of her and Karan's relationship. "I also feel that he would not be able to express properly, so that's why I wanted a behaviour therapist to tap on him, because they deal with such cases everyday. They told me it will gradually have a cascading effect. They told me to tell him the facts. Like age limited facts, things that his brain can accept. So he doesn't know anything negative at all. I always embrace him whenever he talks about his father. Then I make him sit down and encourage him to talk. I always believe that it takes two people to produce a child, it should take two people to raise him. And when life throws a challenge at you, or you go through something and it falls on one person, it's fine, you learn and improvise," said Nisha.

Nisha had accused her husband Karan of alleged domestic violence and having an extramarital affair. She was in news because of her separation from her husband.