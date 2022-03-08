's hosted reality show Lock Upp is getting intense with each passing day. The show has managed to grab eyeballs with its continuous controversies and shocking revelations. Recently, a new task was announced in the jail and the contestants were divided into two groups - Team Blue and Team Orange. The task was all about testing contestants' General Knowledge and their strength. and Poonam Pandey were chosen to play the game of General knowledge, while Siddharth Sharma and Babita Phogat had to lift weight after every answer went wrong. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut in Netflix's Heart Of Stone; here's what you need to know

As the task started, the teams were asked to answer the name of the current President of India. Sara Khan, , Poonam Pandey, and Payal Rohatgi were unable to get the name right. Well, Payal went blank completely and could not answer the question. Payal who has been quite vocal on social media about her views on politics and her love for her nation was unable to answer this simple question.

Later, Payal was asked about the word count on Twitter and she said 140, but the answer is 280. Payal's answers to these two questions have shocked everyone as she is quite active on social media and has been often trolled for her opinions.

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj recently got eliminated from the show.