's reality show Lock Upp has been gaining a lot of attention with their constant controversies. Recently, contestant Poonam Pandey had accused her estranged husband Sam Bombay of domestic abuse. Now, Saisha Shinde also spoke about the mental abuse she faced due to her boyfriend. Saisha who was formerly Swapnil was in a relationship with a guy who had mentally tortured her back.

She said, "Even I was abused in a relationship but it wasn't physical, it was mental abuse on another level. He made me feel like I am sh*t. He used to stand outside my door and just wait thinking that someone will come and I'll cheat on him. And, let's say if I cheat on him, he'll catch me red-handed and he will use it against me. He used to climb on the terrace, go on the pipeline, stand on the pipeline, open the blinders of the bathroom and see slowly if I am mast********, to use that against me."

The contestants of Lock Upp were shocked to know Saisha's struggle. Curious asked Saisha, "Why can't you mastu*****?" Saisha replied, "Because that's the reason then that I don't want to have s*x with him. Back then, I thought maybe he's saying the right thing but I was never happy in there. Physically, I was never happy at all. I used to always wonder, 'kya mujhe samajh hi nahin aa raha hai' because I was a woman inside who was having s*x with a gay man. Obviously something was wrong but I told myself that I am gay only." Earlier, Saisha spoke about her transformation from Swapnil to herself now.

On the work front, Saisha is a renowned fashion designer and has worked with several B-town celebs. Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player and has Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Tehseen Poonawala, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat who are fighting for their survival. Recently, Swami Chakrapani got evicted.