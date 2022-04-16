's popular reality show Lock Upp contestants and had a massive fight in the recent episodes. For the uninitiated, it all started when Karanvir got to that Mandana made a few comments and tried to malign his image. Karanvir lost his calm and confronted in front of her. But, Mandana pleaded not guilty and did not accept her mistake. While Karanvir's wife and actress Teejay Sidhu recently bashed Mandana for trying to character assassinate her husband. In an interview with ETimes TV, Teejay lashed out at Mandana and also expressed that she is disappointed with her behaviour. Teejay said that Mandana did not say Karanvir did anything wrong to her, but she said that he had called her once for script reading and 'mujhe uski vibe theek nahi lagi', mujhe lagta hai uska intention theek nahi hai. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey releases on Amazon Prime Video; Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi’s hot dance in Lock Upp and more

Teejay said that Mandana is maligning someone's character just based on someone's vibe. 'You don't understand how you can do so much damage to someone's reputation by making such statements. And probably she's done just one project with KV and if you combine all the days it was not even one month. So you need to ask the people who have been working with him for the past so many years before making such statements.'

Teejay even added saying that Mandana had supported during the entire #MeToo movement and now she's accusing her husband on the basis of the vibe. 'What kind of a woman does this make her? If she's such a good friend of mine which she's claiming would she make such statements. I would never go to a person's house if I felt their husband gave me a funny vibe. My daughters adore her, she has come to our house so often. I don't know why she's swearing at my children. Do not swear on my daughters, they are not your children. I don't know if I am more shocked, disappointed than how Mandana of all people could do this. She's someone I trusted. I welcomed her into my family and it makes me so sad', said Teejay.

Teejay further added saying that Karanvir and Mandana were never close to each other. She said that Mandana really cared about her and the kids. Teejay expresses disappointment with Mandana and claims that all the statements that she passed about her husband left her shocked.