's hosted reality show Lock Upp has already grabbed headlines due to contestants' controversies and their fights. Well, there are reports that Bigg Boss 15 former contestant Karan Kundrra will be the jailor of the house. Yes, you read that right. A source close to the show informed ETimes TV that Karan has been roped in by the makers of Lock Upp and he will be seen as a new jailor in the show. The handsome actor was spotted on the sets today and it is reported that he might be shooting the upcoming promo which will be released today (March 2) in the evening. Also Read - Iulia Vantur REACTS to being labelled Salman Khan's girlfriend [Watch video]

If reports are to be believed then Karan will play an important part on the show and will be seen taking major decisions. Host Kangana will only be seen during the weekend episode, while Karan will be the taskmaster for all the contestants. Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Rajiv Adatia groove to Doobey from Gehraiyaan; fans advice KK, 'kabhi dance reality show mein mat chale jana' [WATCH]

Karan was last seen in 's hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. His chemistry with Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash became the talk of the town. The two paint the town red with their romantic pictures. The actor even shoots for a music video with his ladylove and #TejRan fans cannot wait for it. Also Read - Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra consoles Nisha Rawal as she gets emotional about Kavish's father Karan Mehra, 'I am his father and mother too'

Bollywood actress Kangana is on cloud nine as Lock Upp has successfully reached 15 M views within 48 hours of its release. She shared her happiness and said that she is overwhelmed with the response the show has received.

Lock Upp premiered on February 27 and has 16 most controversial celebrities locked in jail. Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Swami Chakrapani, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla, and Saisha Shinde have participated in the show.