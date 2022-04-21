was evicted from 's reality show Lock Upp on Sunday. The contestant received the least votes as compared to and . Post Karanvir's exit from the show, he had a live chat with his fans on his Instagram page. The actor expressed his feelings and said that he was disappointed initially. He even revealed that he was not able to take the ugliness anymore in the game. Karanvir even added that he wants to take a long break and travel. “I am so glad that I am out. I enjoyed the show but the game will only get dirtier now. I could not take it longer,” said Karanvir. Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra defends Payal Rohatgi amid her fight with Prince Narula

During the short live chat, Karanvir was asked by a fan who will he support in the fame. The actor named Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah and Shivam Sharma. He even stated that Munawar Faruqui will go till the finale but eventually not win. “A hero or a winner has to be on the field. They cannot play the game behind someone’s back. Payal, on the other hand, is so bindaas, and goes all out. She doesn’t stop and is so fearless. She just needs to take a control of her emotions.” Karanvir shared a strong bond with Shivam on the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash gets Karan Kundrra’s initial on her ring finger, Imlie to go off air, Neha Kakkar's viral pics and more

Karanvir also spoke about Munawar and Anjali Arora and said that there is no ‘Munjali’ as only one can win the show. He further added saying that now the two will play against each other as only two weeks are remaining. Karanvir said, “Sab ek dusre ke against khelenge (Everyone will play against each other). Now it’s just two weeks remaining, and everyone will play their own game. Munawar has always been a hypocrite playing both sides. I guess he got the taste of his own medicine.” Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash writes Karan Kundrra’s initial 'K' on her ring finger with henna; latter asks, ‘kaise mujhe tum mil gayi…’

Karanvir also spoke about his bond with Munawar and said that he will stay connected with him.