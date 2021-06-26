Love Batman? Want to know his origin story from a kid to the caped crusader? Here's your answer – all season of Gotham now available on THIS OTT platform

Amazon Prime Video is about to open its doors to a repertoire of engaging web series and movies, starting with the prequel to the globally renowned Batman series as Gotham takes you deep into the story behind Detective James Gordon's rise to prominence in Gotham City. In crime ridden Gotham City, Thomas and Martha Wayne are murdered before young Bruce Wayne's eyes and things turn hostile. The Gotham City Police department detectives, James Gordon, and his cynical partner, Harvey Bullock inspired by Bruce's traumatized desire for justice, work hard to solve the case amid Gotham's corruption. All this while, a young Bruce observes this war with a growing obsession that would drive him to seek his own justice one day against the evil of Gotham as ‘The Batman’. The series stars Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, David Mazouz in pivotal roles and is created by Bruno Heller. Also Read - A Table For Two Season 2: Abhishek Banerjee and Ravi Dubey reveal how they fell in love with their better halves to Ira Dubey [Exclusive]

Mary J. Blige's My Life, directed by Oscar winner Vanessa Roth and produced by Ashaunna K. Ayars and Q. Nicole Jackson will also be streaming. It is a revelation of the demons and blessings that inspired Mary J Blinge's 1994 LP "My Life" propelling her from the soul-crushing world of New York's housing projects to international acclaim . Nine-time Grammy-winning recording artist and Academy Award nominated singer and actress Mary J. Blige set the music world on fire with her trailblazing 1994 LP "My Life," a collection of powerful confessions about her battles with abuse, depression and addiction that struck an enduring connection with millions world over.

In the Month of Pride, experience the journey of a transwoman replete with twists and turns in the poignant family drama series Manhas De Setembro that will be available in English as well as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs. The show charts the journey of Cassandra whose life finally starts to fall in place as she gets a boyfriend she loves, a job and is on her way to fulfilling her dream of being a cover artist of Vanusa, a famous Brazilian singer from the 70s. But her life takes an unexpected turn when her ex shows up with a boy who claims to be her son. The show stars Liniker, Thomas Aquino and Karine Teles in lead roles and is created by Josefina Trotta.

Make sure to latch your doors and watch your back as you enter the small town of Chanderi to experience the phenomenon that haunts the streets of the village. Stree, the apparition that spooks the people of the town, abducts only men, leaving nothing but their clothes behind. With a stellar cast featuring , , Pankaj Tripatji, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, one of India’s first and finest horror- comedies helmed by the award-winning director Amar Kaushik, Stree will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting 25th June.

Get ready to feel the goosebumps with The Vigil, written and directed by Keith Thomas and starring Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig, Malky Goldman and Lynn Cohen in key roles. Rooted in Jewish culture and mysticism, The Vigil is a supernatural horror film set in a unique world: The Hasidic community of "Boro" Park, Brooklyn. A man keeping a watch on a deceased member of his former Orthodox Jewish community finds himself opposite a malevolent entity. Throughout this uncanny night, his vigil gradually transforms into a harrowing spiritual investigation of both his cursed surroundings and his pitiable past - a journey in which the nooks of his community's collective trauma is confronted.