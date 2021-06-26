Love Batman? Want to know his origin story from a kid to the caped crusader? Here's your answer – all season of Gotham now available on THIS OTT platform

From Gotham and Mary J. Blige's My Life to poignant family drama series Manhas De Setembro, Bollywood's classic horror-comedy Stree and new spine-tingling horror movie, The Vigil; Amazon Prime Video is about to open its doors to a repertoire of engaging web series and movies